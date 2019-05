Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

31 MAY 2019

This week we’re in The Hague for GSMA’s latest Mobile 360 event, which put a focus on one of the industry’s thorniest issues at the moment – security for 5G. We have highlights from the show and an insight into the city’s security innovation centre. 5G was also the talk in Seoul as Joseph brings us the action from the APAC 5G leaders’ CxO summit.