Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

21 JUN 2019

Kavit is in Valencia this week as the 5G hype hits Spain, with Chinese vendor ZTE showing-off futuristic use cases of the tech including holograms, robots and cars. Operators in the UK were also busy, as BT and Vodafone both held events and Orange wraps up a bumper edition with an update on Africa and the Middle East.