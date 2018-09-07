English
HomeFeatured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

07 SEP 2018

In this bumper edition of Mobile Mix, we have reports from Munich, Bangkok and a preview of next week’s Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA) in LA. We kick off with Steve and Michael in Germany, who were at Huawei’s Operations Transformation Forum, before crossing to Thailand for a special report from Joseph who attended the GSMA’s Mobile 360 Digital Societies event. Justin and Chris give us their top picks for next week’s MWCA, Saleha rounds up the news, and there’s insight into next year’s GLOMOs from Chair of the Judges Shaun Collins.

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

