Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

27 SEP 2019

This week Joseph travels to Malaysia for the GSMA’s Mobile 360 Digital Societies event, where operators and regulators across Asia detailed plans for industry 4.0. Michael was also on the road, visiting the Orkney Islands to look at how 5G is bringing benefits to one of the UK’s most remote regions, and Diana was with Qualcomm, as the chip giant outlined its plans to push 5G beyond mobile.