Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

14 DEC 2018

This week Justin is in Paris for Orange’s Show Hello event, where the operator, in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, launched the Djingo smart speaker. Aside from rivaling smart speakers Amazon Echo and Google Home, both operators said they are also teaming to push Europe’s digitalisation, as the region risks falling behind the US and Asia. Back in a festive London, Saleha rounds-up the news, including woes for Huawei, Verizon and Ericsson