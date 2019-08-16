Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future - Mobile World Live

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

In this week’s episode Justin takes a tour of Samsung’s new KX “experience space” in London’s Kings Cross, a few weeks ahead of its official grand opening. Home to all of Samsung’s latest and greatest tech – as well as potential future innovations (ever wanted to know what’s inside your fridge while driving to the shops…?) – the electronic giant’s latest brand showcase is being promoted as anything but a traditional shop. Plus Chris travels to the home of snooker to find a link with mobile tech, while Michael has all the week’s headlines.