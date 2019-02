Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

We’re all set and ready for MWC19 Barcelona, as our team gives their top picks on what they are most looking forward to from the show, including keynotes, 5G and devices. Speaking of devices, Samsung played its hand early this year, and Kavit reports from its big London event, where the company unveiled a €2000 foldable phone and a new S10 range.