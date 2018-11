Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

16 NOV 2018

Justin travels to Spain this week to find out how operator Telefonica is giving a big push to aspiring startups, with a special focus on two companies in VR and online piracy. We then turn our attentions to the European 5G race, with Chris in Switzerland updating on Swisscom’s rollout plans, while Kavit has a report from UK operator EE. And Saleha brings us all the news, as Telecom Italia had yet another CEO departure.