Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

25 JAN 2019

This week Steve is in Paris where Huawei’s sub-brand Honor kicked off the 2019 flagship smartphone battle in style, launching its View20 device. Across the border, Chris is in Brussels for the European 5G Conference, where regulators, operators and industry bodies thrashed out the major issues facing roll-out of the technology. And Saleha rounds up the week’s headlines.