Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

20 SEP 2019

Justin is in Munich for Huawei’s big Mate 30 launch. The new flagship has all the bells and whistles of today’s premium smartphones, but the US ban left a damaging mark on the unveiling. In Shanghai, Joseph was also with the Chinese vendor, at Huawei Connect, and in the States, Diana has all the action from the Competitive Carriers Association event. In London, Yanitsa has the news.