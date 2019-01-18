Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat - Mobile World Live

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

18 JAN 2019

This week Mobile World Live was the only industry publication invited to a media interview with Huawei’s elusive founder, Ren Zhengfei, at its HQ in Shenzhen. Joseph reports back on his experience, where the discussion covered everything from Huawei’s views on Apple, Zhengfei’s connection with China’s Communist Party, his thoughts on his daughter’s arrest, Huawei’s private ownership structure, and why he wants China to become more ‘open’. In London, Kavit reports on a new partnership between Nokia and Telefonica and Saleha has the news.