Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

24 MAY 2019

This week’s bumper episode is dominated by the company on everybody’s lips; Huawei. We kick off with a report from its sub-brand Honor’s smartphone unveiling, before heading to EE’s big 5G UK launch. Justin has coverage from Oppo’s Cricket World Cup kick-off and Steve is in Portugal for WeDo’s WeMeet Europe show.