Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

22 AUG 2019

As 3 UK became the country’s third operator to switch on 5G, Chris attended the company’s “Living Room of the Future” event for an insight into how the technology will revolutionise the home. In Shenzhen, Joseph is with Huawei, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) took centre stage at the launch of what it claims is the world’s most powerful AI processor. And Kavit rounds up the week’s big stories.