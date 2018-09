Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

28 SEP 2018

Mobile Mix hits Poland this week as Saleha attends software company Comarch’s user group event to hear about developments in AI, 5G and IoT – and a slating of GDPR. Over in Dallas, Diana covered AT&T’s annual business summit, where the US operator revealed plans to launch a 5G manufacturing innovation centre. Sticking with 5G, Kavit got his hands on a genuine 5G smartphone used by Qualcomm to develop the technology and, finally, Justin rounds up the news.