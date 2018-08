Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

31 AUG 2018

This week on Mobile Mix we bring you all the coverage from IFA 2018, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics shows. Justin has been on the ground in Berlin and has all the highlights from the event, including gadget launches from Samsung, Sony, ZTE and Huawei’s Honor. And we’ve filmed the episode on the new Honor Play smartphone, putting the device through its paces. Back in London, Chris has our weekly news round-up.