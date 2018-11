Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

02 NOV 2018

In this week’s episode Diana reports from New York where Chinese smartphone player OnePlus has managed to break into a market where larger rival Huawei failed. Chris has the highlights from GSMA’s Mobile 360 Russia & CIS event in Moscow, and Joseph reflects on Qualcomm’s recent 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong. Meanwhile Michael has all the news – including Apple’s latest iPad reveal and what could be the second largest tech acquisition ever.