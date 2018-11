Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

09 NOV 2018

In this week’s Mobile Mix, Joseph travelled to Wuzhen, China for the World Internet Conference, where the focus fell on today’s digital challenges – data privacy, cyber security and fake news. In the UK, Kavit covered Xiaomi’s official launch in the market, while Chris heard all about operator 3 UK’s 5G plans. Stateside in New Jersey, Diana talked Future X with Nokia’s CTO Marcus Weldon, while Saleha rounded up the news from London.