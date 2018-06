Mobile Mix: Episode 2

15 JUN 2018

This week Steve and Saleha are immersed in London Tech Week and kick things off with a visit to the 5G World event at London’s ExCeL. Meanwhile we report from the mSchools Student Awards in Barcelona where more than 550 young developers battled it out to become king of the classroom. In our news analysis, Kavit and Justin highlight the top three contenders for the BT CEO job and marvel at what actually might be the world’s first all-screen smartphone.