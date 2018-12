Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

07 DEC 2018

This week, Steve and Saleha have all the highlights from the GSMA’s Mobile 360 Latin America event in Buenos Aires, where major players pushed for a measured approach to the region’s 5G launch. Conversely, at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in tropical Maui, it was all about 5G, as Diana reports on how the company is making 5G phones a reality. And Michael rounds up the news, including some negative headlines for Huawei.