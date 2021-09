Mobile Mix: Device drama

The Mix is back as Mobile World Live returns to in-person device launches! Chris visits the home of BAFTA (British Academy of Film & TV) to watch Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi act out its so-called ‘cinemagic’ features, while he also wraps up the big Apple event this week. Plus Justin has the highlights from another real-life GSMA event in Moscow (Mobile 360 Eurasia) and Yanny has the rest of the week’s headlines.