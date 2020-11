GSMA DG opens up on route to 5G success

06 NOV 2020

GSMA Director General Mats Granryd joins Mobile World Live to look ahead to his big MBBF keynote, where he will focus on the need for openness and collaboration to make the most of 5G’s potential. Granryd also reflects on the dramatic events of 2020 and lessons learnt as we head into a new year. To register for MBBF, click here.