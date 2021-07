Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 3 Highlights

30 JUN 2021

Day 3 of MWC21 Barcelona saw spectacular sights depicting technology of the future, including the use of materials such as Graphene for ultimate connectivity of devices, and the crucial role of 5G for precise remote surgeries and even tracking brain activity to cure health conditions. Find out more – as well as a snapshot of the Glomo Awards – in our highlights video.