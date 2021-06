Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

29 JUN 2021

The second day of MWC21 Barcelona was all about the big name keynote. We welcomed the legendary Elon Musk as he revealed his plans to turn the connectivity world on its head. Plus TelcoDR CEO Danielle Royston, Huawei and Viacom also featured. Here’s our snapshot of the highlights.