Feature: MWC Shanghai 2018 Day 2 highlights

28 JUN 2018

Day 2 of MWC Shanghai saw the spotlight fall on Sweden’s Ericsson. CEO Borje Ekholm shared his thoughts on how governments should deal with spectrum licensing, and why 5G is needed to deal with the explosion of data traffic. We also heard from OnePlus’ CEO on launching a 5G device next year. Saleha Riaz reports.