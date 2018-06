Feature: MWC Shanghai 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile World Live is back in China for this year’s Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The theme of this year’s show is Discover a Better Future. And it was a future world of 5G and AI that drew most attention on opening day. Justin Springham reviews big keynote presentations from GSMA, China Mobile, China Telecom, AT&T and Huawei, amongst others.