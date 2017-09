Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

12 SEP 2017

5G was on everybody’s lips on the opening day of the first ever Mobile World Congress Americas. From GSMA Director General Mats Granryd to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and Bharti founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, the promise of this next-generation technology was talk of the show in San Francisco. Watch all the highlights from Tuesday at MWCA and sign up below to receive our daily newsletter updates all week.