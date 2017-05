Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

24 MAY 2017

Saleha Riaz and Chris Donkin report from The Hague, where the GSMA’s security-focused Mobile 360 event took place this week. With the recent Ransomware attack still fresh in the mind, and Europe’s data privacy regulations (GDPR) looming large, the industry is facing major challenges. Speaker highlights include BlackBerry, Telefonica, T-Mobile and Vodafone.