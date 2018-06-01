Day one at the GSMA’s Mobile 360 event in The Hague was all about the impact of GDPR, but on Thursday attention turned to IoT and 5G – in particular, how to keep networks secure.
Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights
Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights
Digital Transformation World – full coverage
© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association