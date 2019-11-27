Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights - Mobile World Live

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Justin is in Dubai for the GSMA’s final Mobile 360 of the year. This week, the focus has been on the very diverse Middle East and North Africa region. A strong message at the show was that operators need to get 5G right this time after allowing other players to get rich off the back of 4G services. Other features include an insight from outgoing Du CEO Osman Sultan on his career highlights, as well as debate on whether it’s really possible to create a truly green 5G era.