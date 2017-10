Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 2 highlights

11 OCT 2017

Mobile World Live reports from day two of the GSMA’s Mobile 360 MENA event in Dubai. Highlights include some of the region’s largest operators discussing digital transformation and the long-running issue of competing against content-led disruptors. Offering a different spin, YouTube and MVNO Virgin Mobile outlined how to grasp the digital opportunity, through partnership and collaboration, before the subject turned to the thorny issue of security.