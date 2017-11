Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Mobile’s role in the 4th industrial revolution was a major talking point on the opening day of the event in Bogota, Colombia. Meanwhile the road to 5G captured the attention of executives from Claro Brasil, ETB and Telefonica. Plus there was a big focus on the impact of IoT and mobile money in the region. Mobile World Live‘s Saleha Riaz brings you all the highlights.