Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

18 JUL 2018

The opening day in Kigali kicked off with a look at how Africa is benefitting from the transformational impact of mobile. But there are challenges on the path to further growth, with issues around accessibility and affordability of services. And big data was a hot topic – both for the opportunities it creates and the challenges it brings around privacy and security. Coverage sponsored by Remade.