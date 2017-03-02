A record-breaking event! Mobile World Live brings you its highlights of the biggest ever Mobile World Congress – an event that featured everything from electric-powered race cars controlled by AI to (perhaps) the end of roaming charges.
*Disclaimer – GSMA Ltd takes the privacy of your information very seriously. To view the GSMA Privacy Policy, click here.
Feature: MWC17 Review
Feature: MWC17 Day 3
Feature: MWC17 Day 2
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association