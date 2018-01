Feature: CES 2018 Review

12 JAN 2018

There may not have been a flurry of big product launches at this year’s CES but that didn’t stop the Vegas extravaganza making headlines – for both right and wrong reasons. Here’s everything you need to know about the big show in just 5 minutes, as the Mobile World Live team take their annual ‘trip’ to the desert (possibly with the help of some movie magic).