HomeCES 2017 Vid

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

05 JAN 2017

Official press day in Vegas saw LG make a big statement of intent as it launched Hub Robot, a new Alexa-based personal assistant for the home to rival competitors in this emerging area of technology. Meanwhile, Asus dived into the worlds of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (VR) with the launch of new devices, while Intel used a flashy conference to showcase its own big drive around VR. Over at the AT&T Developer Summit, Mobile World Live‘s Kavit Majithia hears from a Hollywood A-lister on the dangers of internet in its current form.

