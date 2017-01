Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

04 JAN 2017

Making the biggest splash at the opening press day of this year’s CES was the launch of Faraday Future’s electric-powered FF91, claimed to be “the smartest car in the world” and the fastest SUV – capable of reaching 60mph quicker than a Bentley, Ferrari or chief rival Tesla. And it also offers a self-parking valet service and true mobile connectivity. Elsewhere at the Vegas show Huawei’s Honor launched its new 6X smartphone and the Mobile World Live team took a trip on the High Roller.