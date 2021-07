Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

29 JUN 2021

Elon Musk, Chief Engineer at SpaceX, joined Mobile World Live’s Justin Springham virtually on stage at MWC21 Barcelona to discuss Starlink, a satellite-based broadband system designed as part of his mission to bridge the world’s connectivity divide, which he described as filling in the gaps between 5G and fibre, and which he anticipates having over 500,000 users within 12 months.