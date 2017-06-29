All the action from the second day, including keynotes on the social impact of wireless technology and results from the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards 2017. Plus Mobile World Live‘s Chris Donkin discovers some fitness-focused tech.
Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights
Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson
Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association