Huawei MBBF17 Video

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

17 NOV 2017

We’re in London for day 2 of Huawei’s Mobile Broadband Forum. The opening day saw a big focus on the future – and 5G – but on the second day we heard talk of how the industry must make the most of the technology available to us right now. Elsewhere in the keynotes we heard from from BT Group CEO Gavin Patterson, who warned that operators currently have an unclear business model on which to build their 5G network investment plans. And a TechCity Talk session was dedicated to innovative services in urban and city areas, highlighting the tech in action. Plus we’ve highlights of Huawei’s major demo site just outside the venue. Eye-catching demonstrations include EasyMile – a self-driving shuttle bus – as well as Huawei’s PoleStar and RuralStar solutions for emerging markets.

