Verizon unveiled a three-year price guarantee for select mobile and home broadband plans, as it looks to retain current subscribers and attract new ones.

The price locks apply to all of the operator’s myPlan and myHome broadband plans for new and existing customers. The customisable plans allow customers to bundle streaming services from companies including Netflix and Max with their mobile phone and home internet services.

Verizon is also including a free phone in the latest offering when customers trade devices in any condition from Apple, Google or Samsung.

All existing myPlan customers will automatically be enrolled in the new plan. Every time they change their myPlan services the price lock resets for another three years.

Verizon stated while the price guarantee covers the base charge for customers’ rate plans, it excludes taxes and fees, which means the operator can still raise the cost of monthly bills.

MyPlan subscribers also gain access to free satellite-supported texting services on qualifying devices. Rival T-Mobile US plans to charge customers without premium plans $15 a month for SpaceX’s Starlink-supported text and data services after a beta trial ends in July.

The price locks came after US President Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs yesterday (2 April.) Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg stated the revised myPlan and myHome tiers give customers “unprecedented value and predictability”.

In a competitive environment, Verizon is achieving a measure of success with its myPlan offerings announced in May 2023. During a Q4 2024 earnings call, Verizon CFO Tony Skiadas said more than half of the operator’s mobile customers are on myPlan tiers at year-end.