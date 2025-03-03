LIVE FROM MWC 25 BARCELONA: Verizon Business teamed with Accenture to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity services for businesses by integrating the vendor’s security measures into its network assets.

The partnership will begin by enabling select security solutions across Verizon’s global network assets and Accenture’s portfolio.

Its initial focus will be across key growth areas such as identity and access management, managed extended detection and response and cyber risk services.

Following the first phase, the two companies stated they will focus on creating new services and applications.

Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, stated partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling the operator’s “capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”