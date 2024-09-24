Verizon Business secured a deal to provide 5G connectivity across Las Vegas for start-up Vay Technology’s fleet of electric vehicles.

Germany-based Vay Technology deployed its service using Verizon Business’ network in the US city in January and then expanded it in June.

Customers request a vehicle though an app, which is then controlled by a remote tele-driver to the pick-up location.

From there, the customer takes the wheel to drive to their destination. Once the car arrives, the tele-driver resumes control to take the vehicle to the next customer.

A representative for Verizon Business told Mobile World Live it is primarily using its C-Band spectrum to provision the service.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the operator is also providing Vay Technology with custom data tariffs to handle the large amounts of information generated by the tele-operated fleet.

Use cases include near real-time connectivity to provide a mobility platform for the cars, along with transmitting telematics or diagnostic information to Vay Technology and its customers.

Verizon Business also provides connectivity for OTA updates of software and firmware to the vehicles.

TJ Fox, SVP of industrial IoT and automotive at Verizon Business, stated connectivity touches “all corners” of Vay Technology’s business, including its app-based user interface, tele-driving command centres and vehicle fleet.

Vay Technology was founded in 2019 and has raised about $110 million to date.