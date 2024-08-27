Wearable technology company Ultrahuman expanded availability of a smart ring in the US through a deal with Verizon which opens the door to a portion of the operator’s more than 6,000 retail stores.

Ultrahuman stated its Ring AIR will go on sale in select Verizon stores from today (27 August), broadening the potential audience for the health-focused wearable.

Bhuvan Srinivasan, chief business officer at Ultrahuman, said Verizon’s backing means the Ring AIR will “reach a wider audience”, playing to the benefits offered by its monitoring of sleep, movement and recovery periods.

The Ring AIR employs “advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms” to provide real-time health information to users, Ultrahuman stated. A series of “unique” capabilities can be accessed through a dedicated app store opened last month which the company claims to be a first for the smart ring sector.

At the time, Ultrahuman staked a claim for Ring AIR as the world’s first to offer atrial fibrillation detection technology, available from the store.

Farhana Chaudhry, associate VP for Consumer Products at Verizon, said offering the Ultrahuman Ring AIR demonstrates the operator’s commitment to providing customers with “the latest technology to improve their lives”.

The device will help Verizon’s customers “achieve their health and wellness goals”, Chaudhry added.

Earlier this year, Ultrahuman detailed an intention to open a manufacturing facility in the US state of Indiana, a move announced shortly after it secured investments of $35 million in a series-B funding round.