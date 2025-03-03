LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Speakers in the opening keynote highlighted the growing interest in the Open Gateway initiative, which is giving mobile operators the tools to forge partnerships to create new revenue streams in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) noted that while the industry’s networks are the foundation of digital economies, the truth is getting a return on that investment is a challenge, with the gap between operator capex and revenue a huge problem and “a threat for our future”.

Granryd insisted the continued gap is clearly not sustainable. “Something has to change. Either we stop investing in capex with dire consequences or revenues must start to increase.”

Spurring revenue grow, he argued requires identifying new opportunities, such as the Open Gateway initiative, which is opening up networks in an API era and creating markets that don’t even exist today.

After just two years, 52 commercial networks globally enable more than 200 APIs, with the operators covering almost 80 per cent of global mobile connections members.

“Open Gateway is gaining momentum and is forecasting solid returns.”

It has big potential for operators and likely an even bigger upside for industries and governments, with research indicating an addressable market of some $300 billion.

He noted at MWC25 more than half of attendees are from outside the mobile ecosystem “all here looking for opportunities”.

Redefine the future

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady underscored the value of operators from around the globe coming together to align around standardised APIs, adding the industry has an opportunity to deliver the sophistication needed for advanced connectivity and get the commercial model right.

“Today we are at the beginning of the next revolution in how connectivity is delivered and consumed, and the sophistication required will mean a step change.”

Brady is optimistic but added “we will not get the value we need unless we redefine the future for ourselves”.

She believes increasing demand for connectivity and rapid data growth is creating a digital infrastructure super-cycle of investment, noting “I see us in the early stages of this cycle”.

Demand for mobile data on Telstra’s network tripled over the last five years, she said.