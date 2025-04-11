Telefonica chair and CEO Marc Murtra (pictured) set focuses on Europe, technology excellence and an ambition to simplify the company during a speech at its AGM, where shareholders ratified his appointment as an executive director.

Addressing investors Murtra, who took over from long-term boss Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete earlier this year, outlined his major priorities for the business and reiterated concerns about the state of the industry in Europe previously voiced at MWC Barcelona 2025.

“The high level of fragmentation in the telecommunications sector in Europe, unique in the world, and the excessive regulation, also unique in its intensity, have uprooted the possibility that European telcos could have been technological giants capable of competing with their US and Chinese counterparts,” he said.

His solution to this is for large companies in the sector to “consolidate and grow to a scale that will allow them to invest, innovate and attract talent in a decisive way”.

Murtra argues this process of consolidation should begin within countries rather than across them “otherwise it will not make economic sense”.

Review

Before the end of the year, the chief plans to present a strategic review to the company’s board which he positioned as being “ambitious”, and would be “carried out with analysis and with strict professionalism”.

The executive noted Telefonica is working on three priorities with its home continent at the centre of his plans.

“Our priority will be Europe, Europe and Europe, we will maintain our leadership position in Brazil as a core market and we will focus on what we know how to do as an industrial operator.”

Under Murtra’s relatively short tenure so far rumours have been rife surrounding the company’s operations in Latin America, with deals already announced for units in Colombia and Argentina.

Discussing its position in Europe, he added “we consider intra-market consolidations to be economically profitable. There will be no European consolidation, nor will we consolidate without prior intra-market consolidation and without economic rationality”.

Another of the executive’s priorities is to “maintain sound financial discipline and to simplify the company”, with the third major focus “operating under parameters of technological and operational excellence”.

He added “people will be key” for all these areas.

At the meeting, Murtra received the support of almost 91 per cent for his appointment as an executive director, with shareholders also approving all of the proposals put forward by the board.