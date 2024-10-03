Telefonica Tech Industry 4.0 global head Javier Martinez Borreguero (pictured) addressed the puzzle of digitalisation moves by the industrial sector, explaining during a GSMA webinar there is more to consider than just deploying telecoms technology and expecting the rest to fall into place.

In the session exploring smart automation and the impact of telecoms technology on manufacturing, Borreguero outlined a future in which autonomous robots can literally do the heavy lifting in factories and logistics facilities, pointing to the various iterations of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas as an example.

But the executive argued this vision is the end goal, with steps needing to be taken along the way beginning with deciding what needs to be achieved and the roadmap to do so.

Borreguero explained the importance of defining goals with tangible benefits, and said communication and computing technologies are foundational.

He believes an initial step is to provide a powerful industrial network which delivers seamless and reliable communication in the production process by employing cloud-ready computing capabilities.

Borreguero explained once the foundations are in place, companies can begin integrating the real and cyber worlds by combining IT data management systems with operational technology (OT), a means of enabling real-time data exchange and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of each.

He sees mobile robotics as another building block, though again emphasised there is no one-size fits all approach, with machines requiring adaptation to the environment where they operate.

A third element involves connecting assets to ensure flexibility throughout production processes.

Borreguero explained the technologies must be integrated with tools providing end-to-end visibility to operations teams to enable them to take action when necessary and ensure continuity of production processes.

He argued security management must be embedded into every technology “by design”, which must be managed with “systematic tools offering comprehensive protection”.

AI is another element which must be considered at the design phase: Borreguero believes “true transformation” will only be achieved “if each technology naturally includes AI”.

Evolution

The executive pointed out Boston Dynamics did not begin with a fully functioning robot. The early days of its Atlas development involved physical connections to the machine and plenty of human interaction, he noted.

He said the same approach is needed in any deployment of telecoms technology in industrial settings: “we need to start by deploying the foundational technologies into our shop floors”.

Telefonica Tech has plenty of examples to draw on in terms of highlighting the practicalities of such deployments.

Borreguero cited a 5G campus network deployment for a paper manufacturer in Austria to highlight the scale of the task. The site spans 100,000 square metres and involved plenty of legacy connections including Wi-Fi, along with related devices, which the executive explained were mostly adapted to work with the mobile technology.

The work sounds comprehensive, but Borreguero said these elements were just the beginning of Telefonica Tech’s task.

He noted paper mills are energy intensive, so its customer was seeking methods to improve power management, one of which was enabling it to use digital twins to optimise energy supply and consumption.

Borreguero explained the paper mill highlights the need for complete and real-time visibility of systems to unlock new opportunities. The customer in this case was focused on sustainability, but he emphasised the reach is broad, perhaps a key reason he placed the vision and roadmap at the top of the to-do list of deploying telecoms technology for industry.

Robot eyes

Sticking with the Atlas example, Borreguero noted the only way for the robot to move without cables or tethers was by equipping it with the means to assess and adapt to its environment.

For this he referred to a concept of computer vision, a “paradigm shift” Borreguero said can quickly deliver benefits once deployed.

The executive cited work in a major logistics hub where AI was integrated into the network, along with a private network deployed in Telefonica Tech’s home market of Spain. Here, the company was tasked with providing technology to improve specific parts of the logistics process.

Computer vision helped to identify blockages in conveyor belts, audit the contents of boxes being shipped, validate the dispatch of goods and monitor occupancy levels of departure bays, he said.

A data platform enabled analysis and any required reconfiguration of the network, with AI beginning to contribute to predictions which helped the customer to optimise their processes.

“Integration of mature technology, in this case advanced video cameras…is the key to ensure seamless services and boost efficiency”, Borreguero explained.

Another project Telefonica Tech has undertaken involves a Volkswagen Group factory in Barcelona.

Borreguero explained the task involved 350 automated guided vehicles (AGVs), around 10,000 devices and a requirement to deliver an operational management system offering real-time monitoring of the materials involved.

He said the company digitised 40 million tickets and provided monitoring of 1,000 robots, the AGVs and 800 programmable logic controllers.

The executive believes this is a strong example of how telecoms technology can revolutionise industrial processes.

A key takeaway, though, is while the capability is there for the telecoms sector to influence the broader industrial, manufacturing and logistics fields, there is no single approach or technology to achieve this.

As Borreguero explained, the best approach involves a close collaboration between operational and telecoms technology processes to deliver a comprehensive transformation.

Whatever approach is decided, he noted the project will be large and have a big impact on any operation, a view hinting at a now common theme of a need for an overall shift in culture being employed hand-in-hand with changes to the technology in play.