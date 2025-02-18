T-Mobile US selected IBM-owned Red Hat to automate its operations and support 5G applications across its private cloud by using the vendor’s OpenShift Platform Plus.

Red Hat stated its platform can lower costs by consolidating and standardising infrastructure across various workloads, including end-to-end automation for improved operational efficiency.

The vendor claims it also speeds time to market for new services and applications by providing certification, pre-validation and lifecycle management processes for VNFs, CNFs and IT applications.

Service providers can also tap into an array of open-source technologies and communities, including a direct pipeline for requests and feedback.

A representative for T-Mobile told Mobile World Live (MWL) Red Hat’s Open Shift platform does not replace a vendor, and that it supports all core network service functions for 4G voice and 5G data core.

A representative for Red Hat told MWL the deal is a completely new agreement for private cloud on Red Hat OpenShift, but T-Mobile has been a customer for many years.

Lori Ames, SVP, cloud, IP and transport technology at T-Mobile, stated the operator’s multipurpose cloud “will bridge us from a traditional telco to a dynamic techno” by leveraging cloud-native agility, automation and AI-driven insights.