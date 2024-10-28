T-Mobile US pledged to contribute to ongoing hurricane relief, including a donation of $25,000 for every home run during Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Additionally, the operator will donate $10 when anyone texts Rally to 90999 for a total of up to $1 million.

T-Mobile’s Rally for Relief programme is a partnership with the American Red Cross to support communities affected by hurricanes and tropical storms, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products, stated the donations are in addition to T-Mobile’s emergency response teams who helped restore connectivity and assist communities.

He explained the operator and the American Red Cross are using “one of baseball’s biggest stages to bring attention to these impacted areas and make a difference for the communities that need it most”.

Since introducing its Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery programme in 2017, T-Mobile has donated more than $7.5 million to organisations supporting natural disaster relief and recovery efforts.