New Zealanders may be well positioned in the event of a zombie apocalypse due to a Starlink-enabled direct-to-device (D2D) service offered by One NZ.

The operator just won what it acknowledges is the bizarre accolade of offering the most zombie-resilient network, as defined by the US-based Zombie Research Society.

One NZ asserted it was a front runner in launching D2D services after commencing operations in December 2024 offering SMS to users beyond the range of its usual mobile network.

Zombie Research Society founder Matt Mogk explained the space-based connectivity option “has more capacity to withstand damage and maintain connection” than terrestrial networks.

“This notable technical evolution from One NZ offers a more resilient and robust communication network in the face of disaster”.

Although One NZ branded the award “outlandish”, the Zombie Research Society does carry some weight in the form of backing from a wide “array of academics, authors and cultural commentators”.

Disaster recovery

One NZ highlighted the real award is the backing the Starlink set-up provides in the event of natural disasters: CEO Jason Paris pointed to the use of satellites to restore connectivity in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle in early 2023, “the deadliest weather event New Zealand had experienced in 55 years”.

The operator emphasised the role broader satellite connectivity played when wildfires tore through parts of the US city of Los Angeles earlier this year and explained it was preparing for future domestic disasters by enabling access for all customers with a VoLTE-roaming capable handset.

“Our aim is to enable emergency alert messages to be sent to Kiwis with an eligible phone whenever they are outside of cell-tower coverage, no matter who their mobile network provider is,” Paris said.