SoftBank Corp and Nokia agreed to conduct joint research on RAN and 6G technologies, with the aim of using AI to develop faster and more flexible connectivity systems.

The partnership will see the pair use the Finnish vendor’s virtualised RAN platform and carry out field tests on centimetre-wave spectrum, which is expected to be used for 6G (3GHz to 30GHz frequency range).

A joint statement added the tie-up aims to “deliver elastic, high-speed and reliable communication networks”.

Nokia and SoftBank are founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, which was established earlier in the year to improve RAN performance and capability using AI. The alliance’s 26 members also include Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft and T-Mobile US.

In addition to using AI to improve the efficiency of RAN infrastructure, the group also aims to support the creation of new business opportunities in the 5G and 6G eras.

A March report from Research and Markets forecast the addressable market for AI in RAN will grow by 45 per cent annually between 2024 and 2028.